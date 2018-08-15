Core-Mark (CORE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $37.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.41% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. Core-Mark services traditional convenience retailers, grocers, drug, liquor and specialty stores, and other stores that carry convenience products. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Core-Mark in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Core-Mark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Loop Capital set a $32.00 target price on Core-Mark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. TheStreet raised Core-Mark from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

NASDAQ CORE traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $33.51. The company had a trading volume of 356,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.63. Core-Mark has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 0.21%. sell-side analysts predict that Core-Mark will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Core-Mark news, Director Gary F. Colter bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $91,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,134.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Jean Flanagan bought 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.61 per share, with a total value of $39,777.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at $167,909.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORE. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 941.7% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes various food/non-food products, including cigarettes, fast food, candies, snacks, groceries, fresh products, dairy products, breads, beverages, other tobacco products, general merchandise and equipment, and health and beauty care products.

