Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $4.16 Million Stake in Metlife Inc (MET)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 171.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,234 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Algebris UK Ltd grew its position in Metlife by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 272,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after acquiring an additional 142,650 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Metlife by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,883,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,327 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Metlife by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 151,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 16,248 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Metlife by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Metlife by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 78,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MET has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Metlife in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Metlife from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.07.

Shares of Metlife stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $44.52. 65,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,176,277. Metlife Inc has a 1-year low of $43.09 and a 1-year high of $55.91. The company has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $21.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Metlife announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

