Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $3.89 Million Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,552 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,609,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,268,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its position in F5 Networks by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,263,975 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $182,783,000 after purchasing an additional 221,067 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,965,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in F5 Networks by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 325,842 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $56,191,000 after purchasing an additional 190,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total value of $413,257.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,827.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Mcadam sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.60, for a total value of $1,766,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,314 shares of company stock worth $4,933,393 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,631. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.63 and a 52 week high of $183.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.05. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Standpoint Research lowered F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered F5 Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 target price on F5 Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.65.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

