ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (CTRV) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTRV) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.9036595421502 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get ContraVir Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.63. 394,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,777. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $6.60.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTRV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTRV shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised ContraVir Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

About ContraVir Pharmaceuticals

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. It engages in the development of TXL, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B; and CRV431, a novel drug candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraVir Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.