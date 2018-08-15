ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (CTRV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.69

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTRV) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 1546 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTRV) by 81.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,052 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.63% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRV)

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. It engages in the development of TXL, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B; and CRV431, a novel drug candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

