Contrasting Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) & Regions Financial (RF)

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NYSE: RF) and Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sandy Spring Bancorp and Regions Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandy Spring Bancorp 0 1 4 0 2.80 Regions Financial 1 10 4 1 2.31

Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $46.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.72%. Regions Financial has a consensus price target of $17.43, indicating a potential downside of 9.23%. Given Sandy Spring Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sandy Spring Bancorp is more favorable than Regions Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sandy Spring Bancorp and Regions Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandy Spring Bancorp $246.04 million 5.70 $53.20 million $2.54 15.55 Regions Financial $6.09 billion 3.47 $1.26 billion $1.00 19.20

Regions Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Sandy Spring Bancorp. Sandy Spring Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regions Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.6% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of Regions Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Regions Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Sandy Spring Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Regions Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays out 44.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Regions Financial pays out 36.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sandy Spring Bancorp has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Regions Financial has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Sandy Spring Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sandy Spring Bancorp and Regions Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandy Spring Bancorp 22.29% 10.53% 1.24% Regions Financial 22.77% 9.46% 1.17%

Risk and Volatility

Sandy Spring Bancorp has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regions Financial has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sandy Spring Bancorp beats Regions Financial on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington D.C. markets. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment provides financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include demand, money market savings, regular savings, and time deposits. This segment's loan portfolio comprises residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines, installment loans, and personal lines of credit. The Insurance segment provides general insurance agency services and annuities. The Investment Management segment provides comprehensive investment management and financial planning to individuals, families, small businesses, and associations, including cash flow analysis, investment review, tax planning, retirement planning, insurance analysis, and estate planning. The company also provides mortgage banking, equipment leasing, personal trust, and wealth management services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 42 community offices and 6 financial centers. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, Maryland.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other specialty financing. The company operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment represents the company’s commercial banking functions including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and investor real estate lending. The Consumer Bank segment holds the company’s branch network, including consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, small business loans, indirect loans, consumer credit cards and other consumer loans, as well as the corresponding deposit relationships. The Wealth Management segment offers individuals, businesses, governmental institutions and non-profit entities a range of solutions to help protect grow and transfer wealth. Regions Financial was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

