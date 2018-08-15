Contrasting ReneSola (SOL) & AU Optronics (AUO)

ReneSola (NYSE: AUO) and AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

ReneSola has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AU Optronics has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ReneSola and AU Optronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReneSola 0 1 0 0 2.00 AU Optronics 1 2 1 0 2.00

ReneSola currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.53%. Given ReneSola’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ReneSola is more favorable than AU Optronics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ReneSola and AU Optronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReneSola $102.97 million 0.87 $34.45 million $0.13 18.00 AU Optronics $11.51 billion 0.36 $1.40 billion $1.13 3.79

AU Optronics has higher revenue and earnings than ReneSola. AU Optronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReneSola, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

AU Optronics pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. ReneSola does not pay a dividend. AU Optronics pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares ReneSola and AU Optronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReneSola N/A N/A N/A AU Optronics 5.87% 8.53% 4.30%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.2% of ReneSola shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of AU Optronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AU Optronics beats ReneSola on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity. As of February 28, 2018, it operated approximately 80 solar power projects with an aggregate capacity of 212 MW. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

AU Optronics Company Profile

AU Optronics Corp. researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Solar. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions (TVs), TV sets, and other related products; desktop monitors; mobile PCs, such as notebooks and tablets; mobile phones; and commercial and other applications, including displays for automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, and others. This segment serves original equipment manufacturing service providers; and brand companies. The Solar segment manufactures and sells solar materials, including ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects. This segment sells its ingot and solar wafer products primarily to solar cell manufacturers; and solar modules to installers, solar system integrators, property developers, and other value-added resellers. The company also engages in the renewable energy power generation; repairing and sale support of TFT-LCD modules, as well as sale support of solar-related products; injecting and stamping parts; manufacture and sale of molds, light guide plates, liquid crystal products, backlight modules, and related parts, as well as precision plastic and metal parts; IP related business; design, development and sales of software and hardware for health care industry; manufacture, assembly, and sale of automotive parts; manufacture and sale of motorized treadmills; and planning, design, and development of construction for environmental protection and related project management. It operates in the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. AU Optronics Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

