Contrasting RadiSys (RSYS) and Identiv (INVE)

RadiSys (NASDAQ: INVE) and Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get RadiSys alerts:

This table compares RadiSys and Identiv’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RadiSys $133.77 million 0.44 -$52.60 million ($0.55) -2.71 Identiv $60.22 million 1.52 -$8.13 million ($0.38) -15.89

Identiv has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RadiSys. Identiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RadiSys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

RadiSys has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Identiv has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.3% of RadiSys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.8% of Identiv shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of RadiSys shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Identiv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for RadiSys and Identiv, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RadiSys 0 3 1 0 2.25 Identiv 0 0 3 0 3.00

RadiSys currently has a consensus target price of $4.17, suggesting a potential upside of 179.64%. Identiv has a consensus target price of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 43.49%. Given RadiSys’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe RadiSys is more favorable than Identiv.

Profitability

This table compares RadiSys and Identiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RadiSys -41.30% -126.30% -19.22% Identiv -15.40% -31.76% -12.46%

Summary

Identiv beats RadiSys on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RadiSys

Radisys Corporation provides telecom solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Software-Systems and Hardware Solutions. The company's products include MediaEngine products that provide media processing capabilities required for applications, such as voice over long-term evolution (VoLTE), voice over Wi-Fi, Web real-time communication, and multimedia conferencing, as well as media interworking; and MobilityEngine, Its MobilityEngine products portfolio provide solutions for 4G, LTE-Advance and emerging 5G standards for RAN use cases, including Centralized, Virtualized and multi access edge compute (MEC). It also offers FlowEngine, which comprises data plane traffic distribution products that classify and distribute session data flows to network processing resources. In addition, the company develops telecommunications products and applications; and DCEngine products include open-based rack-scale systems that provide transformation to cloud based compute, storage, networking fabrics, and open source hardware and software. Further, it offers legacy embedded products, including ATCA, computer-on-module express, and rack mount servers that enable the control and movement of data in 3G and LTE telecom networks and provide the hardware enablement for network elements applications; enable image processing capabilities for healthcare markets; and enable energy-efficient computing capabilities for industrial deployments. The company sells its products through direct sales, distributors, sales representatives, and system integrators in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Radisys Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle. Its Identity segment provides smart card readers, which include various contact, contactless, portable, and mobile smart card readers, as well as tokens and terminals to enable logical access, and security and identification applications, such as national ID, payment, e-health, and e-government. Its Credentials segment provides NFC and radio frequency identification products, including inlays and inlay-based, and other cards; and labels, tags, and stickers, as well as other radio frequency and integrated circuits components for use in various applications, such as virtual reality, games, loyalty cards, mobile payment systems, transit and event ticketing, and brand authenticity from pharmaceuticals to consumer goods, hospital resource management, cold-chain management, and others. Its All Other segment provides chip drives and digital media readers. Identiv, Inc. markets and sells its products through original equipment manufacturers, dealers, systems integrators, value added resellers, resellers, and Internet, as well as directly to end users. The company was formerly known as Identive Group, Inc. and changed its name to Identiv, Inc. in May 2014. Identiv, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for RadiSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadiSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.