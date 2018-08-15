Contrasting Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) and EMC Insurance Group (EMCI)

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ: EMCI) and EMC Insurance Group (NASDAQ:EMCI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kinsale Capital Group and EMC Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinsale Capital Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 EMC Insurance Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus price target of $63.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.72%. EMC Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.99%. Given EMC Insurance Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EMC Insurance Group is more favorable than Kinsale Capital Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and EMC Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinsale Capital Group $186.78 million 6.76 $24.90 million $1.25 47.67 EMC Insurance Group $652.29 million 0.86 $39.23 million $1.22 21.37

EMC Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kinsale Capital Group. EMC Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinsale Capital Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.8% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of EMC Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of EMC Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Kinsale Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. EMC Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Kinsale Capital Group pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EMC Insurance Group pays out 72.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. EMC Insurance Group has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. EMC Insurance Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and EMC Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinsale Capital Group 13.52% 12.59% 4.39% EMC Insurance Group 3.23% 3.30% 1.15%

Risk and Volatility

Kinsale Capital Group has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMC Insurance Group has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group beats EMC Insurance Group on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess casualty, general casualty, product liability, professional liability, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance. The company markets and sells insurance products through a network of independent insurance brokers. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.

About EMC Insurance Group

EMC Insurance Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Reinsurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment underwrites commercial and personal lines of insurance products. Its commercial lines of insurance products comprise automobile, property, workers' compensation, and liability, as well as other products that provide protection with respect to burglary and theft loss, aircraft, marine, and other types of losses; and personal lines of insurance products include automobile, homeowners, and umbrella policies. The Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance for other insurers and reinsurers. EMC Insurance Group Inc. offers its products to small and medium-sized businesses, institutions, and individual consumers through independent insurance agents. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Des Moines, Iowa. EMC Insurance Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Employers Mutual Casualty Company.

