Contrasting Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) and GasLog (GLOG)

GasLog (NASDAQ: GOGL) and Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

GasLog has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Ocean Group has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GasLog and Golden Ocean Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GasLog $525.23 million 2.54 $15.50 million N/A N/A Golden Ocean Group $460.02 million 2.73 -$2.34 million ($0.02) -435.50

GasLog has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Ocean Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for GasLog and Golden Ocean Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GasLog 1 2 4 0 2.43 Golden Ocean Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

GasLog currently has a consensus price target of $20.97, indicating a potential upside of 27.10%. Golden Ocean Group has a consensus price target of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 17.68%. Given GasLog’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GasLog is more favorable than Golden Ocean Group.

Dividends

GasLog pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Golden Ocean Group pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Golden Ocean Group pays out -2,000.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.4% of GasLog shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.2% of Golden Ocean Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GasLog and Golden Ocean Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GasLog 5.56% -0.31% -0.12% Golden Ocean Group 6.10% 2.24% 1.13%

Summary

Golden Ocean Group beats GasLog on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of February 28, 2018, its owned fleet consisted of 28 LNG carriers, including 23 ships on the water and 5 on order. GasLog Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Monaco.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of March 20, 2018, it owned 68 dry bulk vessels, as well as had 10 chartered-in vessels. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

