Contrasting Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (SCHW) & Gamco Investors (GBL)

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE: GBL) and Gamco Investors (NYSE:GBL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock and Gamco Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock 1 5 8 0 2.50 Gamco Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock presently has a consensus price target of $57.57, suggesting a potential upside of 13.94%. Given Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock is more favorable than Gamco Investors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.3% of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.2% of Gamco Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 81.0% of Gamco Investors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock and Gamco Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock 30.83% 17.96% 1.18% Gamco Investors 24.59% -141.26% 72.93%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock and Gamco Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock $8.62 billion 7.92 $2.35 billion $1.64 30.81 Gamco Investors $360.52 million 2.11 $77.80 million N/A N/A

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock has higher revenue and earnings than Gamco Investors.

Dividends

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Gamco Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock pays out 31.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Gamco Investors has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gamco Investors has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock beats Gamco Investors on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services. The Advisor Services segment provides custodial, trading, and support services; and retirement business and corporate brokerage retirement services. This segment provides brokerage accounts with cash management capabilities; third-party mutual funds, as well as proprietary mutual funds, plus mutual fund trading, and clearing services to broker-dealers; and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), including proprietary and third-party ETFs. It also offers advice solutions, such as managed portfolios of proprietary and third-party mutual funds and ETFs, separately managed accounts, customized personal advice for tailored portfolios, and specialized planning and portfolio management. In addition, this segment provides banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, first lien residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and pledged asset lines; and trust services comprising trust custody services, personal trust reporting services, and administrative trustee services. The company serves individuals and institutional clients in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, England, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia. The Charles Schwab Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Gamco Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.

