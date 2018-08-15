Contrasting BayCom (BCML) & Equity BancShares (EQBK)

BayCom (NASDAQ: EQBK) and Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BayCom and Equity BancShares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BayCom 0 0 2 0 3.00 Equity BancShares 0 0 2 0 3.00

BayCom currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.74%. Equity BancShares has a consensus target price of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.23%. Given Equity BancShares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Equity BancShares is more favorable than BayCom.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BayCom and Equity BancShares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BayCom $49.05 million 5.59 $5.26 million $1.52 17.42 Equity BancShares $118.13 million 5.16 $20.64 million $1.98 21.08

Equity BancShares has higher revenue and earnings than BayCom. BayCom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity BancShares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

BayCom has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity BancShares has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.2% of BayCom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of Equity BancShares shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of Equity BancShares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BayCom and Equity BancShares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BayCom 14.06% N/A N/A Equity BancShares 17.33% 9.04% 1.07%

Summary

Equity BancShares beats BayCom on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp., through its subsidiary, United Business Bank, provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals. The company offers personal and business savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement and health savings accounts; business loans, including term loans, equipment financing, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, small business loans, and business and industry loans; and business credit products, such as business lines of credit, asset-based lines of credit, letters of credit, and business credit cards. It also provides online banking and bill payment, automated clearing house, and wire transfer services; and remote deposit, merchant card processing, positive pay, lockbox, e-statement, courier, ATM, overdraft protection, and exchange and escrow services; and debit cards and escrow services, as well as facilitates tax-free exchanges. As of May 1, 2017, the company operated 18 full service branches in California, Washington, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Bay Commercial Bank and changed its name to BayCom Corp. in January 2017. BayCom Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in Walnut Creek, California.

Equity BancShares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses. The company's loan products also comprise various consumer loans to individuals and professionals, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit. It also provides debit cards; online banking solutions, such as access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; mobile banking solutions comprising remote check deposits with mobile bill pay; ATMs; and treasury management, wire transfer, and automated clearing house and stop payment services. In addition, the company offers cash management deposit products, such as lockbox, remote deposit capture, positive pay, reverse positive pay, account reconciliation services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts, as well as banking services through telephone, mail, and personal appointments. As of February 22, 2018, it operated 42 full-service branches located in Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. Equity Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

