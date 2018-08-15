Continental Resources (CLR) PT Raised to $90.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Bank of America’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Stephens set a $86.00 price target on Continental Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. TD Securities started coverage on Continental Resources in a report on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Continental Resources from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, KLR Group downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.54.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

CLR opened at $64.70 on Monday. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $32.04 and a 1 year high of $69.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 32.80%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. sell-side analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Harold Hamm bought 136,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.30 per share, with a total value of $8,880,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 10,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $696,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 6.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 16.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,438 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 8.8% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 85.7% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 49.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 22.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.