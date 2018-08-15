Consumer Edge Initiates Coverage on Hasbro (HAS)

Investment analysts at Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Consumer Edge’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 19.49% from the stock’s previous close.

HAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.47.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $98.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $904.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.29 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total transaction of $1,006,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,510,077.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wiebe Tinga sold 20,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total transaction of $2,093,035.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,943 shares in the company, valued at $6,878,549.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 4.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 8.4% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 23.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 12.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 25.7% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

