Construction Partners Inc to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts (ROAD)

Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital lowered their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Construction Partners in a report released on Tuesday, August 14th. Imperial Capital analyst A. Hackel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Construction Partners’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.54 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.50. Construction Partners has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $14.06.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROAD. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,006,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,791,000. Broadview Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,920,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,888,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. Its services cover construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides site development, paving, utility and drainage systems, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.