Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.55% from the company’s current price.
CNST has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Cann assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.
Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $12.21.
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
There is no company description available for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc
