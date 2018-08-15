Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.55% from the company’s current price.

CNST has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Cann assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $12.21.

In other news, Director Anthony B. Evnin acquired 133,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,010.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alexandria Venture Investments acquired 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 400,001 shares of company stock worth $6,000,015.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

There is no company description available for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc

