Conn’s Inc (CONN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CONN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Conn’s from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th.

Get Conn's alerts:

In other Conn’s news, Director Bob L. Martin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bob L. Martin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,305.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $563,190. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Conn’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,474,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,150,000 after buying an additional 31,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Conn’s by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,526,000 after buying an additional 94,710 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 485.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 664,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,919,000 after purchasing an additional 550,663 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 573,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,934,000 after purchasing an additional 59,467 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,136,000 after purchasing an additional 119,075 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Conn’s stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,740. Conn’s has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $38.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.13. Conn’s had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Conn’s will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. Its stores provide furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; consumer electronics comprising televisions, Blu-ray players, home theaters, and portable audio equipment; and home office products consisting of computers, printers, and accessories.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.