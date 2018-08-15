Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 6,200 Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $5,708,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 586.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 211,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,574,000 after acquiring an additional 32,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.59.

In other news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $27,529.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,971.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total transaction of $2,956,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,806.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 145,520 shares of company stock valued at $39,986,276 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

ANET opened at $271.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 58.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.40. Arista Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $169.30 and a 1-year high of $311.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $519.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.07% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. equities analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

