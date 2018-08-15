Comstock Holding Companies (CHCI) Getting Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Comstock Holding Companies earned a media sentiment score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the construction company an impact score of 48.5554072096128 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

CHCI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,763. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $6.58.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The construction company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 173.73%. The business had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate development and construction services company primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. It operates through three segments: Homebuilding, Multi-Family, and Real Estate Services. The company builds multi-family units, single-family homes, townhouses, mid-rise condominiums, high-rise multi-family condominiums, and mixed-use developments.

