COMPASS Grp PLC/S (CMPGY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Grp PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

CMPGY has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of COMPASS Grp PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of COMPASS Grp PLC/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th.

COMPASS Grp PLC/S stock opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.48. COMPASS Grp PLC/S has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

COMPASS Grp PLC/S Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and seniors; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

