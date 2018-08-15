Comparing FirstEnergy (FE) & Great Plains Energy (GXP)

FirstEnergy (NYSE: GXP) and Great Plains Energy (NYSE:GXP) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Plains Energy has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares FirstEnergy and Great Plains Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstEnergy $14.02 billion 1.26 -$1.72 billion $3.07 11.85 Great Plains Energy $2.71 billion 2.55 -$106.20 million $1.74 18.39

Great Plains Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FirstEnergy. FirstEnergy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Great Plains Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares FirstEnergy and Great Plains Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstEnergy -4.60% 24.39% 3.74% Great Plains Energy -2.26% 5.52% 2.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for FirstEnergy and Great Plains Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstEnergy 0 4 9 0 2.69 Great Plains Energy 0 2 5 0 2.71

FirstEnergy currently has a consensus target price of $37.43, suggesting a potential upside of 2.89%. Great Plains Energy has a consensus target price of $31.40, suggesting a potential downside of 1.84%. Given FirstEnergy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FirstEnergy is more favorable than Great Plains Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.4% of FirstEnergy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of Great Plains Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of FirstEnergy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Great Plains Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

FirstEnergy pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Great Plains Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. FirstEnergy pays out 46.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Great Plains Energy pays out 63.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Great Plains Energy has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. FirstEnergy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

FirstEnergy beats Great Plains Energy on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities. The company also provides energy-related products and services to retail and wholesale customers. It operates 24,493 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 276,555 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 164,470,215 kilovolt-amperes. The company serves approximately six million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. FirstEnergy Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

About Great Plains Energy

Great Plains Energy Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It also provides regulated steam services in St. Joseph, Missouri. The company generates electricity using coal, nuclear, natural gas, oil, wind, solar, landfill gas, and hydroelectric resources. It has approximately 6,500 megawatts of generating capacity. The company sells electricity to approximately 867,100 customers in western Missouri and eastern Kansas, including approximately 764,200 residences and 100,400 commercial firms, as well as 2,500 industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities. Great Plains Energy Incorporated was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.