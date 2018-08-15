Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $32.00. B. Riley currently has a hold rating on the stock. Community Healthcare Trust traded as high as $32.13 and last traded at $31.89, with a volume of 2039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.13.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHCT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 13,013 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 32,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 45.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 13,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $580.94 million, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.48%.

About Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $413.3 million in 89 real estate properties, including one mortgage note, as of March 31, 2018, located in 27 states, totaling approximately 2.0 million square feet.

See Also: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.