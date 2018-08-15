Community Health Systems (CYH) Short Interest Down 9.2% in July

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,383,489 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the July 13th total of 34,556,598 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,369,418 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days. Approximately 28.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have issued reports on CYH. ValuEngine cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Mizuho set a $4.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $7.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -17.03. The company has a market capitalization of $359.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.68.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.42. Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Benjamin C. Fordham bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $31,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 120,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,187.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Continental Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Continental Advisors LLC now owns 399,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,839,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,587,000 after purchasing an additional 872,001 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,345,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 99,919 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

