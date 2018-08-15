Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Invests $2.28 Million in PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 36,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter worth $102,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the second quarter worth $105,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 5,888.2% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 1,202.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $70.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

In other news, insider Darrin C. Siver sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $370,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,538.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP David J. Danforth sold 3,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $216,643.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,560.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,634 shares of company stock valued at $625,510. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $79.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.29%.

PACCAR announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

