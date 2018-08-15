Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Invests $2.12 Million in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $138.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.81. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.87 and a 1 year high of $183.90.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.34%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Sandler O’Neill set a $158.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $158.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.38.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

