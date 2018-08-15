Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 26,134 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (ORI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,134 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 178.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,014,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,151 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 8,624.5% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 2,231,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,728 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 3,732.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,759,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,253 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 63.5% in the second quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,120 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 262.1% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,234,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,487,000 after acquiring an additional 893,783 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ORI opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $22.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.20.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Charles S. Boone sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $511,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Spencer Leroy III sold 24,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $520,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,263.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,900 shares of company stock worth $2,555,790 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORI. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

