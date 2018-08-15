Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,269 Shares of Humana Inc (HUM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Humana by 448.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Humana by 24,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 184,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 183,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $329.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Humana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $231.90 and a fifty-two week high of $330.96. The company has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.17. Humana had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $14.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Cynthia H. Zipperle sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.01, for a total transaction of $306,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 6,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.91, for a total value of $1,816,292.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,683 shares in the company, valued at $6,524,631.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,976 shares of company stock valued at $32,165,337 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Humana from $305.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.17.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

