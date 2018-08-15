Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,786 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,707,256 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $722,082,000 after buying an additional 34,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,647 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $631,797,000 after buying an additional 261,658 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 666,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $84,300,000 after buying an additional 459,995 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 665,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $84,242,000 after buying an additional 21,407 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,416 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $79,001,000 after buying an additional 91,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $133.75 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.73 and a fifty-two week high of $138.25. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.05). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 33.37%. The firm had revenue of $526.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 2,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $274,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 91,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,884. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.98, for a total transaction of $342,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,106.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,332 shares of company stock worth $1,367,579 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $166.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.48.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

