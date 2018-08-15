Comerica Bank Has $4.53 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $491,000. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $317,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 818.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,832,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,204,000 after purchasing an additional 213,967 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $211.61 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $162.12 and a 52 week high of $214.74.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

