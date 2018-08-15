Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Shares Sold by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,493 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 2.3% of Weik Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $873,000. Honeycomb Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,005,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Comcast by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,124,906 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $245,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,982 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.79.

Comcast stock opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $30.43 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $162.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $52,598.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

