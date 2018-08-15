Columbus McKinnon Corp. (CMCO) Position Raised by Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc.

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,375 shares during the quarter. Columbus McKinnon comprises about 1.2% of Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $13,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCO. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 57,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 4.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 231,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 6.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,052,000 after acquiring an additional 180,859 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCO traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $39.29. 255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,481. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $950.20 million, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.86. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.30 and a twelve month high of $45.85.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $224.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.22 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

CMCO has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 3,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $137,807.23. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,269.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

