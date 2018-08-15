Colin Stretch Sells 750 Shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.98, for a total transaction of $138,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 86,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,975,797.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Colin Stretch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 1st, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $130,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 25th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total transaction of $161,857.50.

On Wednesday, July 18th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 11th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.42, for a total transaction of $151,815.00.

On Thursday, July 5th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.74, for a total transaction of $146,055.00.

On Wednesday, June 27th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $149,385.00.

On Wednesday, June 20th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $149,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 13th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.55, for a total transaction of $144,412.50.

On Wednesday, June 6th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $143,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 30th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $139,500.00.

Shares of FB stock opened at $181.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $523.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a 12 month low of $149.02 and a 12 month high of $218.62.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “$210.91” rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $205.00 target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Wedbush set a $260.00 target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,855,997 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,508,656,000 after buying an additional 2,718,771 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 122,122,806 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $23,730,904,000 after buying an additional 2,488,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,433,759 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,478,724,000 after buying an additional 1,010,306 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 10.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,718,629 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,803,323,000 after buying an additional 2,265,577 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,102,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,294,895,000 after buying an additional 184,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

