Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $38,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,560,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,667 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 636.9% during the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 3,463,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993,298 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 45.7% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,830,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,135,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,825 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,953,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,608 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Justin Skala sold 90,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $5,976,978.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,447.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Huston sold 19,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $1,296,383.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,378,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 284,968 shares of company stock valued at $18,781,775. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $65.52 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $77.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -34.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 2,494.79% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 18th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.