Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Holdings Reduced by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 63.8% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 166,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 64,800 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 60,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 13,191 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 114,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 37.1% during the first quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.9% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.49. 111,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,174,079. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -34.49. The firm has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $77.91.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 2,494.79% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In related news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $1,275,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,451. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Huston sold 19,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $1,296,383.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,378,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 284,968 shares of company stock valued at $18,781,775. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

