Colfax Corp Forecasted to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share (CFX)

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research reduced their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Colfax in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 8th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Colfax’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Colfax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $925.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CFX. ValuEngine lowered Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Colfax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Colfax from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Colfax from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.28.

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $31.50 on Monday. Colfax has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $43.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 20,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $682,660.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,976.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFX. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 226.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,820,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,609 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,291,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,806,000 after acquiring an additional 804,696 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,039,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,724,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,923,000 after acquiring an additional 537,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 317.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 681,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,978,000 after acquiring an additional 518,254 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified industrial technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, and supplies heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, and gas compressors, as well as related products, systems, and services.

