Colfax (CFX) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Colfax (NYSE:CFX) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Colfax earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.0840797669804 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. Colfax has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $43.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $925.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.07 million. Colfax had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Colfax will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CFX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Colfax from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colfax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 target price on shares of Colfax and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colfax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.28.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 20,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $682,660.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,976.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified industrial technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, and supplies heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, and gas compressors, as well as related products, systems, and services.

