CoinMeet (MEET) Trading 14.2% Lower Over Last Week

CoinMeet (CURRENCY:MEET) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. In the last week, CoinMeet has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinMeet token can now be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi and DragonEX. CoinMeet has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $589,902.00 worth of CoinMeet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004504 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015791 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007324 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000308 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00252305 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00156069 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000124 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010879 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

CoinMeet Profile

CoinMeet’s launch date was April 2nd, 2018. CoinMeet’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens. The official website for CoinMeet is coinmeet.io . CoinMeet’s official Twitter account is @CoinMeetCoin

CoinMeet Token Trading

CoinMeet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinMeet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinMeet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinMeet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

