Clearwater Seafoods Inc (CLR) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Clearwater Seafoods Inc (TSE:CLR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th.

CLR stock traded down C$0.04 on Wednesday, hitting C$5.46. The company had a trading volume of 59,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,093. Clearwater Seafoods has a 12-month low of C$3.94 and a 12-month high of C$11.17.

Get Clearwater Seafoods alerts:

In other Clearwater Seafoods news, Director Eduardo Santia Gonzalez-Lemmi sold 406,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.04, for a total value of C$2,047,560.48.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Clearwater Seafoods from C$4.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.

About Clearwater Seafoods

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated, through its investment in Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership, harvests, processes, markets, and distributes seafood worldwide. Its seafood products include scallops, lobsters, clams, coldwater shrimps, crabs, ground fish, masago, langoustines, and whelks. The company was formerly known as Clearwater Seafoods Income Fund and changed its name to Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated in October 2011.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Seafoods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Seafoods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.