ClearCoin Price Down 1% This Week (XCLR)

ClearCoin (CURRENCY:XCLR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. In the last week, ClearCoin has traded down 1% against the dollar. One ClearCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. ClearCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $2,740.00 worth of ClearCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015791 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000312 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007107 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00254902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00150363 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000128 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00011170 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ClearCoin Profile

ClearCoin’s genesis date was January 8th, 2018. ClearCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ClearCoin is /r/clearcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ClearCoin’s official message board is clearcoin.co/blog . The official website for ClearCoin is clearcoin.co . ClearCoin’s official Twitter account is @clearcoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ClearCoin

ClearCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClearCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ClearCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

