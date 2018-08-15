Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Purchases 6,000 Shares of Macy’s Inc (M)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in M. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Macy’s by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,873,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Macy’s by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,827,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,847,000 after purchasing an additional 25,971 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Macy’s by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,864,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,651 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Macy’s by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,307,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,596,000 after purchasing an additional 154,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Macy’s by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,000,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,323 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on M shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 target price on Macy’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.31.

NYSE:M opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. Macy’s Inc has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.12. Macy’s had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

