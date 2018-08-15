Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Raises Position in Intel Co. (INTC)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,494 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 0.8% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Well Done LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 1,251 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $60,510.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 5,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.69 per share, with a total value of $250,038.67. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,037.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,065 shares of company stock valued at $205,200 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel stock opened at $48.12 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $228.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The chip maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Intel had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $16.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.68%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Intel to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.55.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.