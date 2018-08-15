Civista Bancshares Inc (CIVB) Receives $27.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

CIVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Civista Bancshares from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Civista Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th.

CIVB stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.55. 12,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,500. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.14 million, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.45. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $25.88.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $19.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.47 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIVB. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 544.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 538.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 15,384 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

