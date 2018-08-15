Citigroup Trims Antero Resources (AR) Target Price to $20.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Antero Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.03.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $18.14 on Monday. Antero Resources has a one year low of $16.31 and a one year high of $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 151.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.17). Antero Resources had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $989.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Antero Resources’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $46,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 38.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,808 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 21,207 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 7.6% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 11,620,868 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $230,674,000 after purchasing an additional 821,751 shares in the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter worth $3,338,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth $1,969,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 257.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 187,111 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 134,798 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 had approximately 484,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; approximately 137,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and approximately 214,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

