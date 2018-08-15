Citigroup Boosts Phillips 66 (PSX) Price Target to $126.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $124.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PSX. Barclays lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.12.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $5.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,984,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $80.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.97.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $29.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.40 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 5.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.2% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 20,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 17.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 14.0% during the first quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 15.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 11.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.