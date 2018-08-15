Citigroup Analysts Give PBF Energy (PBF) a $50.00 Price Target

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) has been assigned a $50.00 price objective by equities researchers at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on PBF Energy from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Macquarie raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

NYSE PBF opened at $47.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PBF Energy has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $51.42.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 3.40%. PBF Energy’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in PBF Energy by 38.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,071,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,948,000 after purchasing an additional 296,586 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. bought a new position in PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in PBF Energy by 1,681.0% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 245,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 231,385 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PBF Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in PBF Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 108,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company operates through two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

