Citadel Trading Down 4% Over Last 24 Hours (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One Citadel coin can now be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Citadel has traded flat against the dollar. Citadel has a total market cap of $184,038.00 and $132.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Turtlecoin (TRTL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000150 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel Profile

Citadel (CRYPTO:CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Citadel’s total supply is 10,499,144 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io.

Citadel Coin Trading

Citadel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

