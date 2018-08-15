Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Shares Sold by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,147 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 48,265 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 0.9% of Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $5,331,000. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 121.0% during the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 29.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,095,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $89,873,000 after buying an additional 478,673 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 96,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 83.3% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,763,002 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $75,615,000 after buying an additional 801,311 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a positive return on equity of 19.48% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $12.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $58.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.42.

In related news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $1,514,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 490,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,222,117.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

