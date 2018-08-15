Cisco Systems (CSCO) Announces Earnings Results

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The network equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Cisco Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems updated its Q1 guidance to $0.70-0.72 EPS.

CSCO traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $43.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,987,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,851,420. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $210.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.40%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Vetr lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.32 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.42.

In related news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $1,514,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,222,117.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cisco Systems stock. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,474 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

