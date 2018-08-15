Cipher Pharmaceuticals (CPH) Upgraded at TD Securities

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has a C$4.25 price objective on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.18% from the stock’s current price.

CPH opened at C$2.83 on Monday. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of C$2.65 and a twelve month high of C$5.44.

Get Cipher Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Cipher Pharmaceuticals news, insider John Mull bought 10,000 shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,000.00. Insiders bought 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $91,860 in the last quarter.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. The company offers EPURIS (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; LIPOFEN (CIP-FENOFIBRATE), a formulation of the active ingredient fenofibrate used for the treatment of hyperlipidemia, a cholesterol disorder; CONZIP/DURELA (CIP-TRAMADOL ER), a formulation of the active ingredient tramadol for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain; and Absorica, an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe recalcitrant nodular acne in patients.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.