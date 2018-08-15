Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Lowers Position in CalAmp Corp. (CAMP)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. reduced its position in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 17,474 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in CalAmp were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Get CalAmp alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAMP. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Roth Capital set a $28.00 price objective on CalAmp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of CalAmp in a report on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. CalAmp Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $25.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $820.29 million, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.75.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. CalAmp had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $94.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. CalAmp’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other CalAmp news, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $266,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Garo Sarkis Sarkissian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,664.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CalAmp Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services worldwide. The company provides mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP).

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.